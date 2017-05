This week we went out to Ralls where they now are the home of the World's Largest Jackrabbit.

It's 14 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 5,000 pounds.

We had to fear the ear and try to ring hula hoops up on the Jackrabbit's ears.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

