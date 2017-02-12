Sports Xtra: Interview with Tim Tadlock - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Sports Xtra: Interview with Tim Tadlock

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Head Coach Tim Tadlock (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Our KCBD Sports team caught up with Head Coach Tim Tadlock to preview the upcoming season.

The Texas Tech baseball team opens the 2017 season in Starkville, Mississippi on Friday for a double header against Western Illinois University and Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Coach Tadlock talked about going to the College World Series for the second time in three years.

