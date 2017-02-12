Sports Xtra: Interview with Tim Tadlock

Here are your softball and baseball playoff pairings as of Tuesday.
Two Monterey Plainsmen signed with LCU for their individual sports in Plainsmen alley on Tuesday afternoon.
The Springlake-Earth baseball program has advanced to the quarterfinals in their first full season.
Join us for an exclusive look inside the half-completed Sports Performance Center.
At a signing Monday afternoon in Plainsmen Alley, Monterey’s Braxton Fulford signed to play baseball for Texas Tech.
