Lubbock woman wears same wedding dress on 65th anniversary

In Tom McCoy's eyes, his wife, known as Ruthie, is just as beautiful as when they met in Lubbock in 1950.

"The first time I laid eyes on her, she was a little 16-year-old angel," he said. "Just exactly that."

However, it was during Tom and Ruthie's monthly Sunday school gathering that took place at Trinity Christian School last Thursday that Tom thought Ruthie shined especially bright.

"It brings back a lot of memories," he said, "very fond memories."

Ruthie wore the same dress she did on their wedding day on February 10, 1952, in celebration of their 65th anniversary.

"A lot of couples don't get to enjoy that longevity," he said. "We're blessed with good health, considering our ages."

Tom, nearly 90 years old now, knows that their faces have changed from the pictures in their wedding album…but Ruthie's dress looked almost identical.

"We just had to take it up a little bit," Ruthie said.

Ruthie received several compliments about being able to fit into her dress more than half a century later.

"I can't believe you're in that dress," she said her friends said.

When Tom and Ruthie are together, there is continuous laughter. But that is not the only reason they said their bond is so strong.

"When we married we made a vow that if she would stay out of my workshop, I'd stay out of her kitchen," Tom said, "and that's worked very well."

So even if Ruthie cannot fit into her dress in the years to come, that will not change how her and Tom's hearts beat for each other.

"It's been a fantastic 65 years," Tom said. "I have to tell you that this girl was a gift from God to me, and when He gave me this girl…He gave me one of this angels."

