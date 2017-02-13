Driver injured in early morning crash on Slaton Highway

One driver was injured in a two-car crash on Slaton Highway early Monday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a semi-tractor trailer and SUV were traveling eastbound on US 84 around 7:00 a.m. Monday morning. The semi attempted to turn left at the crossover of FM 1585 to turn around and head west on US 84. The SUV then struck the right rear of the semi, damaging the SUV.

The 24-year-old driver of the SUV was transported to UMC with unknown injuries.

The 43-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

