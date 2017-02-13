Crashes cause delays on South Loop 289 near Quaker

A pedestrian is in serious but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.
Faith Snapp of the Lubbock-Cooper FFA Chapter has been selected to serve as a Texas FFA Foundation Ambassador at the 89th annual Texas FFA State Convention held July 10-14 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
