Crashes cause delays on South Loop 289 near Quaker - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Crashes cause delays on South Loop 289 near Quaker

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Two separate crashes on South Loop 289 in the westbound lanes are causing traffic delays.

Both are near Quaker Avenue and both involve multiple vehicles.

Motorists are asked to use a different route if possible.

There is no information on injuries at this time.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly