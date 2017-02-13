TTU student files civil suit, seeks to overturn Title IX ruling

A hearing date has been set to determine if a civil lawsuit filed by a suspended Texas Tech student against the university will be dismissed.

According to court documents filed on Nov. 30, the plaintiff, referred to in documents as John Doe, filed the suit against the university and its president, Dr. Lawrence Schovanec.

Doe claims his right to effectively defend himself during a Title IX hearing was violated.

The documents say a woman claimed John Doe sexually assaulted her while she was "incapacitated" last April.

But the documents state witnesses say she was alert and able to consent leading up to the encounter.

She did report the alleged assault to university officials, who launched a Title IX investigation and said they had enough evidence to support the woman's claim.

John Doe challenged the findings at a disciplinary hearing and said the disciplinary panel ignored witness affidavits, and his attorney was not able to be a part of the proceedings.

The committee decided that John Doe did have non-consensual sex with the woman and suspended him for a year.

He wants Texas Tech to reverse the sexual assault finding against him, remove it from his transcript, and overturn his suspension.

The hearing for dismissal will be March 3 in the 99th District Court.

We reached out to Texas Tech for comment, but the university says they do not comment on pending litigation.

