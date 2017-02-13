Red Raider Baseball opens season Friday

Coming off their second trip to the College World Series in the last three years, the Red Raiders begin on the road to Omaha once again as they open their season on Friday.

They'll be facing Western Illinois in a doubleheader in Mississippi starting at 1 p.m.

Tim Tadlock is ready to see this year's team in action.

"I think they understand. You like to think they understand. It's a new journey. It's a new team. I know the guys from last year respect the game. Through the fall it was really a pleasure just watching them go about what they do."



Seventeen letter winners return from a team that finished 4th in the nation. Texas Tech is preseason-ranked 14th. This weekend they face Mississippi State, who also made the College World Series last year.

It's a good opening weekend for the Red Raiders.

"We're going to an environment, they'll have 9,000 on a bad day, They'll have 15,000 on a good day. You start taking about a guy's heart rate, game speeding up a time or two on somebody. For a bunch of guys who haven't played in a venue like that it could really benefit us down the road."

The Red Raiders home opener is Tuesday, Feb. 21 hosting New Mexico State at 2 p.m. at Rip Griffin Park.

