Red Raider Baseball opens season Friday

A slew of signings in the South Plains on Wednesday as Frenship had eight students ink for college athletics. Plainview had one heading to a college in Kansas and the youngest graduate ever in LISD, a 16-year-old from Lubbock High signed to swim.
Here are your softball and baseball playoff pairings as of Tuesday.
Two Monterey Plainsmen signed with LCU for their individual sports in Plainsmen alley on Tuesday afternoon.
The Springlake-Earth baseball program has advanced to the quarterfinals in their first full season.
Join us for an exclusive look inside the half-completed Sports Performance Center.
