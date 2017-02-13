Brownfield coach remembers Sheryl Swoopes as she heads to Hall of Fame

Sheryl Swoopes has been called the Michael Jordan of women's basketball, and now she is heading to the most coveted place in women's basketball, the Hall of Fame.

But her path to the hall was a long one, going all the way back to her days as a Brownfield Lady Cub.

"She was a good player, but for you to be able to foresee Hall of Fame, Player of the Year, and National Champs, all that stuff, you really didn't think about all those kinds of things happening. "

But little did Coach Faught know, he was coaching one of the greatest of all time.

"How many people do you really know, how many people have gotten the chance to coach someone that has done something like that," Former coach Dickie Faught said. "There was definitely a source of pride, that I was able to be around her and coach her in high school."

Three Olympic Golds, four WNBA Championships, one College National Championship, and one State Title later. Sheryl Swoopes is Hall of Fame bound, and Coach Faught says it couldn't have happened to a better person.

"How humble she was, and she has turned out to be a great lady. She is just a great role model for kids," said former high school head coach Dickie Faught.

After her high school career Swoopes ventured to Levelland, where she shined at South Plains College. As a Lady Texan, Swoopes earned the Junior College Player of the Year title in 1991.

After transferring to Texas Tech University, Sheryl Swoopes quickly gained national attention. During her time at Texas Tech, Swoopes set more than 10 school records and was a key part of the 1993 National Championship run by the Lady Raiders.

After her career with Texas Tech, Swoopes continued to play for USA Basketball, then became the first player to be signed to the WNBA in 1997, she played for the Houston Comets, where she won four WNBA titles with the Comets.

The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame will induct its newest class of inductees on June 10, 2017.

The Class of 2017 are Sally Bell, Christine Grant, Rick Insell, Louise O'Neal, Sheryl Swoopes, and Kare Wolters.

