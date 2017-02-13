Daniel Tosh coming to Lubbock, April 30 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Daniel Tosh coming to Lubbock, April 30

Provided by LiveNation.Com Provided by LiveNation.Com

Daniel Tosh and special guests will be coming to United Supermarkets Arena on April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25. The show go goes on-sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. at SelectASeatLubbock.com, 806-770-2000, the venue box office and at Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets.

All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • What we currently know about the global cyberattack

    What we currently know about the global cyberattack

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:38 AM EDT2017-05-18 09:38:52 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:38 AM EDT2017-05-18 09:38:52 GMT

    As danger from the global cyberattack continues to fade, analysts are starting to assess the damage.

    As danger from the global cyberattack continues to fade, analysts are starting to assess the damage.

  • Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trump-Russia ties

    Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trump-Russia ties

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:29 AM EDT2017-05-18 09:29:46 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:31 AM EDT2017-05-18 09:31:56 GMT

    The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.

    The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.

  • Grunge musician Chris Cornell dies at 52

    Grunge musician Chris Cornell dies at 52

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-05-18 07:42:42 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 4:59 AM EDT2017-05-18 08:59:31 GMT

    The singer and songwriter was known as the lead vocalist for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave.

    The singer and songwriter was known as the lead vocalist for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave.

    •   
Powered by Frankly