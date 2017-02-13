Daniel Tosh coming to Lubbock, April 30

Daniel Tosh and special guests will be coming to United Supermarkets Arena on April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25. The show go goes on-sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. at SelectASeatLubbock.com, 806-770-2000, the venue box office and at Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets.

All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.