LPD VIDEO: Lubbock police searching for credit card theft suspec - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD VIDEO: Lubbock police searching for credit card theft suspects

Provided by LPD Provided by LPD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police are searching for two male suspects accused of using stolen credit cards at several area Walgreens stores.

They have been seen driving a gray or blue Dodge Journey.

If you have any information about these suspects, police ask that you call Crime Line at 741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • What we currently know about the global cyberattack

    What we currently know about the global cyberattack

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:38 AM EDT2017-05-18 09:38:52 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:38 AM EDT2017-05-18 09:38:52 GMT

    As danger from the global cyberattack continues to fade, analysts are starting to assess the damage.

    As danger from the global cyberattack continues to fade, analysts are starting to assess the damage.

  • Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trump-Russia ties

    Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trump-Russia ties

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:29 AM EDT2017-05-18 09:29:46 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:31 AM EDT2017-05-18 09:31:56 GMT

    The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.

    The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.

  • Grunge musician Chris Cornell dies at 52

    Grunge musician Chris Cornell dies at 52

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-05-18 07:42:42 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 4:59 AM EDT2017-05-18 08:59:31 GMT

    The singer and songwriter was known as the lead vocalist for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave.

    The singer and songwriter was known as the lead vocalist for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave.

    •   
Powered by Frankly