Red Raiders upset No. 4 Baylor

After back to back 1-point losses, the Red Raiders finally pulled out a close game as they knocked off No. 4 Baylor 84-78 Monday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Tech trailed 61-58 with 7:17 left but the Red Raiders went on a 22-9 run to open up a 10 point lead.

Keenan Evans led the way with 23 for Tech. Niem Stevenson added 21. 2 others in double figures for Texas tech were Justin Gray with 13 and Zach Smith with 11

Tech also shot 40 percent from 3 point line as they get a signature win for Chris Beard.

It was a must win game for Tech who’s trying to get back into the NCAA Tournament mix. Tech improves to 17-9 overall and 5-8 in Conference.

The Red Raiders visit West Virginia Saturday.

