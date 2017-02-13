Covenant offering free colonoscopy clinic

Covenant Health System is planning a free Colonoscopy Clinic. More than a dozen local doctors are volunteering their time for this free screening, targeting those without access to medical care.

So, if you were hoping to wait until a colonoscopy would be covered by Medicare, this is your chance to get that test for free and catch any polyps that may be growing early before they become cancerous.

A colonoscopy is a test that looks into the inner lining of a large intestine using a flexible tube and a tiny video camera that actually allows the doctor to look for inflammation, growths or bleeding. This amazing procedure can find ulcers, tumors and polyps, which can turn in to cancer.

Dr. Houssam Kharrat, a Gastroenterologist, says "If we catch them by the age of 50, it can be treatable and curable. We've done this for the last 5 years. We've had more than 100 patients screened and more than 30 colons have been saved and did not require surgery."

So, If you are over age 50 or have a family history of colon cancer, call (806)725-7448 to see if you qualify for this free colonoscopy screening on March 25th.

Someone will be waiting to take your information between 8am and 4pm on weekdays.

However, space is limited So you might want to get your name in as soon as possible.

The deadline to apply for the free screening is March 6.

