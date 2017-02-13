Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/13 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/13

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
We've got your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains, including girls bi-district playoff results.

GIRLS BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Amarillo 84
Lubbock High 35

Coronado 30
Canyon 64

Estacado 42
Dalhart 50

Denver City 64
Perryton 52

Levelland 59
Pampa 36

Brownfield 35
Bushland 53

Idalou 65
Spearman 42

Littlefield 48
Tulia 24

Abernathy 41
Olton 38

Farwell 78
Floydada 22

Tahoka 63
Mccamey 33

Haskell 46
Eldorado 30

Morton 45
Van Horn 41

Seagraves 48
Wink 51

Sundown 63
Iraan 31

Whitharral 53
Wellman-union 23

Hermleigh 60
Dawson 35

BOYS REGULAR SEASON

Lockney 77
Bovina 63

Faith Triumphant 32
Southcrest 60

Borden County 83
Ira 47

Paducah 65
Spur 54

Childress 70
Tulia 48

Brownwood 58
Sweetwater 71

