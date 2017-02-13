Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/13

We've got your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains, including girls bi-district playoff results.
GIRLS BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Amarillo 84
Lubbock High 35
Coronado 30
Canyon 64
Estacado 42
Dalhart 50
Denver City 64
Perryton 52
Levelland 59
Pampa 36
Brownfield 35
Bushland 53
Idalou 65
Spearman 42
Littlefield 48
Tulia 24
Abernathy 41
Olton 38
Farwell 78
Floydada 22
Tahoka 63
Mccamey 33
Haskell 46
Eldorado 30
Morton 45
Van Horn 41
Seagraves 48
Wink 51
Sundown 63
Iraan 31
Whitharral 53
Wellman-union 23
Hermleigh 60
Dawson 35
BOYS REGULAR SEASON
Lockney 77
Bovina 63
Faith Triumphant 32
Southcrest 60
Borden County 83
Ira 47
Paducah 65
Spur 54
Childress 70
Tulia 48
Brownwood 58
Sweetwater 71
