Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/13

We've got your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains, including girls bi-district playoff results.

GIRLS BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Amarillo 84

Lubbock High 35

Coronado 30

Canyon 64

Estacado 42

Dalhart 50

Denver City 64

Perryton 52

Levelland 59

Pampa 36

Brownfield 35

Bushland 53

Idalou 65

Spearman 42

Littlefield 48

Tulia 24

Abernathy 41

Olton 38

Farwell 78

Floydada 22

Tahoka 63

Mccamey 33

Haskell 46

Eldorado 30

Morton 45

Van Horn 41

Seagraves 48

Wink 51

Sundown 63

Iraan 31

Whitharral 53

Wellman-union 23

Hermleigh 60

Dawson 35

BOYS REGULAR SEASON

Lockney 77

Bovina 63

Faith Triumphant 32

Southcrest 60

Borden County 83

Ira 47

Paducah 65

Spur 54

Childress 70

Tulia 48

Brownwood 58

Sweetwater 71

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.