FIRST ALERT: Windy, cold, cloudy through Tuesday afternoon

QuickCast: Scattered showers, with snow in our northern viewing area this morning. Rain showers gradually ending from west to east this afternoon. Cloudy, windy, cold. High 42°.

Scattered showers through midday. Light rain is the most likely precipitation type for most, but snow is likely over the northern viewing area. That area may see some light snow accumulations, but with temperatures generally above freezing and the relatively warm roads, few if any trouble spots are expected. Caution at bridges and overpasses. A little snow may fall in the Lubbock area, but I do not expect any accumulation on roads, parking lots, or sidewalks.

Windy, cold, and cloudy otherwise characterizes our weather through Tuesday afternoon.

Clearing skies and diminishing winds set the stage for a dry and cold night across the KCBD viewing area. Temperatures in the 20s will be common on the Caprock Wednesday morning.

Much warmer and sunny afternoons will follow.

The precipitation total at the Lubbock airport yesterday (all 24 hours) of 0.87 inch was a record for the date, toppling the 0.30 inch on February 13, 1969.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.