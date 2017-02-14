Tornado reported on the ground near Houston

KPRC in Houston is reporting a confirmed tornado was located over Fairchilds, 7 miles south of Rosenberg, at at 8:13 a.m. It is moving east at 50 mph.

Impacted locations include Sugar Land, Missouri City, Rosenberg, Stafford, Richmond, southwestern Manvel, Fresno, First Colony, Pecan Grove, Meadows

Place, Needville, Arcola, Iowa Colony, Pleak, Fairchilds, Beasley, Thompsons, Brazos Bend State Park, Brays Oaks and New Territory.

Everyone in the impacted areas is advised to take cover; move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, avoid windows, and if you're outside move close to a substantial shelter to protect yourself from flying debris.

KPRC reports a tornado warning remains in effect until 8:45 a.m. for eastern Wharton, northwestern Brazoria, south central Harris, and Fort Bend Counties.

Several other weather alerts have been issued for southeast Texas. A tornado watch is also in effect until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.