Police: Clovis man confesses to fatally stabbing 57-year-old woman

Officers with the Clovis Police Department were called to the 500 block of West 4th Street in Clovis for a possible stabbing on Monday, just before 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 50-year-old Lorenzo Martinez walking out of the house.

Martinez was taken into custody and the body of 57-year-old Mary Neal lying on the bed. Evidence at the scene showed the victim had been stabbed, according to police.

Police say Martinez confessed to investigators he stabbed Neal.

Martinez has been charged with murder in the first degree and tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

