$1.1 M road work project to widen bridge near Crosbyton begins

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began working on a $1.1 million project to widen a bridge located on FM 651, approximately eight miles north of Crosbyton, in Crosby County.

The road work began Monday, Feb. 13.

"The bridge will be widened in half-widths, which will require traffic being narrowed to one lane. Motorists will have to yield to oncoming traffic and are advised to use caution when traveling through the work zone," Craig said.

TXDOT officials ask drivers to pay attention to all signs, barricades and traffic control devices, and to reduce their speed as they approach work zones for their safety and the safety of the workers.

Work to widen the bridge is anticipated to take six months to complete.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.