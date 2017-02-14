Fire Marshal: Excessive grease buildup fueled fire at Church's C - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fire Marshal: Excessive grease buildup fueled fire at Church's Chicken

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
KCBD Graphic KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock County Fire Marshal's Office investigators say excessive grease buildup fueled a fire which started in a fryer vat at Church's Chicken at 4401 34th Street at 2 a.m.

According to officials with the Lubbock Fire Department, a passerby reported smoke coming from the roof and it was smokey inside.

When crews arrived, they found a "significant" fire in the kitchen.

Less than 30 minutes later, the fire was under control and the building was being ventilated.

The cause of the fire was accidental and the extinguishing system in the vent hood activated but did not control the fire due to the excessive grease buildup.

The fire did not cause any structural damage and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded leader ever

    Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded leader ever

    Friday, May 19 2017 2:49 AM EDT2017-05-19 06:49:34 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 2:53 AM EDT2017-05-19 06:53:23 GMT

    The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.

    The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.

  • Senate chairman: Flynn has not responded to subpoena

    Senate chairman: Flynn has not responded to subpoena

    Friday, May 19 2017 2:47 AM EDT2017-05-19 06:47:42 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 2:47 AM EDT2017-05-19 06:47:42 GMT
    Ousted Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will not honor a subpoena issued by a Senate committee looking into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
    Ousted Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will not honor a subpoena issued by a Senate committee looking into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

  • Basquiat painting fetches record $110.5M at New York auction

    Basquiat painting fetches record $110.5M at New York auction

    Friday, May 19 2017 2:46 AM EDT2017-05-19 06:46:36 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 2:46 AM EDT2017-05-19 06:46:36 GMT
    A 1982 artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat sold for a record $110.5 million at Sotheby's auction of contemporary art Thursday night.. (Source: Sotheby's via AP)A 1982 artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat sold for a record $110.5 million at Sotheby's auction of contemporary art Thursday night.. (Source: Sotheby's via AP)

    An artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat (zhahn mee-SHEHL' BAH'-skee-aht) sold for a record $110.5 million at auction in New York.

    An artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat (zhahn mee-SHEHL' BAH'-skee-aht) sold for a record $110.5 million at auction in New York.

    •   
Powered by Frankly