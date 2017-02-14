Fire Marshal: Excessive grease buildup fueled fire at Church's Chicken

The Lubbock County Fire Marshal's Office investigators say excessive grease buildup fueled a fire which started in a fryer vat at Church's Chicken at 4401 34th Street at 2 a.m.

According to officials with the Lubbock Fire Department, a passerby reported smoke coming from the roof and it was smokey inside.

When crews arrived, they found a "significant" fire in the kitchen.

Less than 30 minutes later, the fire was under control and the building was being ventilated.

The cause of the fire was accidental and the extinguishing system in the vent hood activated but did not control the fire due to the excessive grease buildup.

The fire did not cause any structural damage and no injuries were reported.

