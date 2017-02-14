Garden and Arts Center hosts LISD Youth Art Month - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Garden and Arts Center hosts LISD Youth Art Month

(Source: City of Lubbock) (Source: City of Lubbock)

Provided by City of Lubbock

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) is delighted to announce the LISD Youth Art Month Exhibit.

This exhibition will feature local student works that display the creativity and talent of youth artists from Lubbock Independent School District secondary art students. The Garden and Arts Center will host a reception during the First Friday Art Trail on Friday, March 3, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This exhibit is free and open to the public.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and events for all ages. Many classes are taught by renowned local artists who provide courses in painting, drawing, photography, sculpting and woodturning.

For more information on classes or reservations, please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email pgriffith@mylubbock.us, visit www.lubbockgac.org or come see us in person at 4215 University Avenue.

