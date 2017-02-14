Communities in Schools impact on South Plains schools on display at 5th annual gala

Provided by Communities in Schools

(LUBBOCK, Texas) – A special event spotlighting talent from several South Plains Schools will be on display at the 5th Annual Communities in Schools Gala. The theme "telling our story" will feature students sharing their personal accounts of the impact CIS has made in their lives.

An evening of entertainment begins at 6:00 pm at the Scottish Rite Center near Plains Capital Bank Park. Enjoy performances from students in the Estacado's Jazz Band and the Coronado High School Duet. Communities in Schools' students will also perform under the direction of Ballet Lubbock. A 1960's style chopper motorcycle that was built by Slaton High School Students will be a featured testimony. Plus, Brownfield's Colonial Heights Elementary students will be kicking off the Gala by performing their Drum Fit program.

The event is a fundraiser for the Lubbock based non-profit who serves 52 school campuses across the area. Part of the evening will include live and silent auctions with over $20,000 worth of merchandise and gift certificates from leading Lubbock businesses.

The purpose of the Gala is to highlight the impact of Communities in Schools in supporting regional school districts in closing the achievement gaps in our schools by implementing the CIS Model that includes academic tutoring, social enrichment, and intervention services that reach far beyond the classroom.

WHAT: Communities in Schools 5th Annual Gala

WHEN: Friday, February 24th, 2017, 6:00pm

WHERE: Scottish Rite Center, 1101 70th Street, Lubbock, TX 79412

EMCEE: Brittany Price

For more information on Communities in Schools 5th Annual Gala, please visit http://www.cissouthplains.org.