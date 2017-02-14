Communities in Schools impact on South Plains schools on display at 5th annual gala

The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.
An artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat (zhahn mee-SHEHL' BAH'-skee-aht) sold for a record $110.5 million at auction in New York.
An artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat (zhahn mee-SHEHL' BAH'-skee-aht) sold for a record $110.5 million at auction in New York.
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.
Deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office deployed their mobile command unit in the area in response to a report of a suspect barricaded inside a home on Thursday night.
Deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office deployed their mobile command unit in the area in response to a report of a suspect barricaded inside a home on Thursday night.