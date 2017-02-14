Lubbock man indicted, charged in Picantes robbery - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock man indicted, charged in Picantes robbery

Damian Villarreal (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Damian Villarreal (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Damian Villarreal was indicted for aggravated robbery by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday.

Right now, he is is the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Police say he and two other men entered Picantes Restaurant on 34th back in January.

They say one flashed a gun and told everyone to get on the ground. They demanded money, and then fled.

Police are still looking for Joseph Gonzalez, Junior and Phillip Velazquez. They are wanted for aggravated robbery.

If you have any information, please call Crime Line at 741-1000.

