2 displaced by Tuesday evening fire

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Two people have been displaced from their home after a grease fire in Central Lubbock.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of 43rd Street.

Lubbock Fire Rescue says it was an accidental grease fire in the kitchen.

The Red Cross was called to assist one woman and a child.

