Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/14

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
We've got your high school basketball playoff scores from around the South Plains.

GIRLS BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Frenship 55
El Paso El Dorado 19

Plainview 49
Monterey 50

Lubbock Cooper 40
Randall 70

Sweetwater 51
Graham 38

Shallowater 39
Highland Park 27

Roosevelt 31
Canadian 48

Sudan 56
New Deal 55

Post 52
Lockney 55

Hart 35
Hartley 58

Paducah 67
Harrold 19

Silverton 45
Texline 37

New Home 48
Petersburg 41

Valley 52
Crowell 37

Klondike 60
Borden County 28

Kennedale Fellowship 44
Trinity Christian 108

BOYS

Coram Deo 44
Trinity Christian 66

Lorenzo 1
Cotton Center 0 (Forfeit)

Loraine 34
Hermleigh 55

Littlefield 76
Dimmitt 57

Farwell 65
Hale Center 48

Crosbyton 29
Abernathy 48

Motley County 37
Jayton 61

Sundown 56
Plains 41

Petersburg 67
Whiteface 74

Morton 60
Tahoka 71

Seagraves 34
Smyer 60

New Deal 85
Ralls 43

Post 60
Floydada 44

Booker 36
Silverton 47

Abilene Cooper 45
Lubbock Cooper 59

Coronado 61
Monterey 55

Frenship 66
Odessa 52

Lake View 72
Lubbock High 56

Hereford 59
Plainview 73

Levelland 76
Estacado 78

Shallowater 69
Friona 38

Denver City 57
Lamesa 72

Roosevelt 33
Slaton 89

Idalou 45
Muleshoe 54

Lake County 42
Lubbock Christian 36

All Saints 58
Happy 51

Amherst 55
Anton 63

Brownfield 56
Seminole 68

