Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/14

We've got your high school basketball playoff scores from around the South Plains.
GIRLS BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Frenship 55
El Paso El Dorado 19
Plainview 49
Monterey 50
Lubbock Cooper 40
Randall 70
Sweetwater 51
Graham 38
Shallowater 39
Highland Park 27
Roosevelt 31
Canadian 48
Sudan 56
New Deal 55
Post 52
Lockney 55
Hart 35
Hartley 58
Paducah 67
Harrold 19
Silverton 45
Texline 37
New Home 48
Petersburg 41
Valley 52
Crowell 37
Klondike 60
Borden County 28
Kennedale Fellowship 44
Trinity Christian 108
BOYS
Coram Deo 44
Trinity Christian 66
Lorenzo 1
Cotton Center 0 (Forfeit)
Loraine 34
Hermleigh 55
Littlefield 76
Dimmitt 57
Farwell 65
Hale Center 48
Crosbyton 29
Abernathy 48
Motley County 37
Jayton 61
Sundown 56
Plains 41
Petersburg 67
Whiteface 74
Morton 60
Tahoka 71
Seagraves 34
Smyer 60
New Deal 85
Ralls 43
Post 60
Floydada 44
Booker 36
Silverton 47
Abilene Cooper 45
Lubbock Cooper 59
Coronado 61
Monterey 55
Frenship 66
Odessa 52
Lake View 72
Lubbock High 56
Hereford 59
Plainview 73
Levelland 76
Estacado 78
Shallowater 69
Friona 38
Denver City 57
Lamesa 72
Roosevelt 33
Slaton 89
Idalou 45
Muleshoe 54
Lake County 42
Lubbock Christian 36
All Saints 58
Happy 51
Amherst 55
Anton 63
Brownfield 56
Seminole 68
