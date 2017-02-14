Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/14

We've got your high school basketball playoff scores from around the South Plains.

GIRLS BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Frenship 55

El Paso El Dorado 19

Plainview 49

Monterey 50

Lubbock Cooper 40

Randall 70

Sweetwater 51

Graham 38

Shallowater 39

Highland Park 27

Roosevelt 31

Canadian 48

Sudan 56

New Deal 55

Post 52

Lockney 55

Hart 35

Hartley 58

Paducah 67

Harrold 19

Silverton 45

Texline 37

New Home 48

Petersburg 41

Valley 52

Crowell 37

Klondike 60

Borden County 28

Kennedale Fellowship 44

Trinity Christian 108

BOYS

Coram Deo 44

Trinity Christian 66

Lorenzo 1

Cotton Center 0 (Forfeit)

Loraine 34

Hermleigh 55

Littlefield 76

Dimmitt 57

Farwell 65

Hale Center 48

Crosbyton 29

Abernathy 48

Motley County 37

Jayton 61

Sundown 56

Plains 41

Petersburg 67

Whiteface 74

Morton 60

Tahoka 71

Seagraves 34

Smyer 60

New Deal 85

Ralls 43

Post 60

Floydada 44

Booker 36

Silverton 47

Abilene Cooper 45

Lubbock Cooper 59

Coronado 61

Monterey 55

Frenship 66

Odessa 52

Lake View 72

Lubbock High 56

Hereford 59

Plainview 73

Levelland 76

Estacado 78

Shallowater 69

Friona 38

Denver City 57

Lamesa 72

Roosevelt 33

Slaton 89

Idalou 45

Muleshoe 54

Lake County 42

Lubbock Christian 36

All Saints 58

Happy 51

Amherst 55

Anton 63

Brownfield 56

Seminole 68

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.