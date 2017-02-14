Adventure Park coming this winter to old Putt Putt location

It's a crime that destroyed a place full of childhood memories, when teenage arsonists burned the Putt Putt Golf building to the ground a year ago today.

It happened at the facility near 29th Drive and Marsha Sharp, and eventually lead to two arrests.

But less than a year later, anger has turned to excitement as a new facility has grown from the ashes.

The business will be called Adventure Park, a facility that promises a little entertainment for everyone.

"It's a 20-acre facility," said Kai Evans, a general partner of Adventure Park, "and so it takes a little bit of time to put all of those pieces together. We've got everything from miniature golf, go karts, bumper cars, bumper boats, multiple miniature golf courses, and an arcade. We'll have a restaurant called Expedition Cafe, laser maze, spin zone, which is an indoor kind of bumper cars, group pavilions - and of course, the ropes course and zip lines."

Kai and her team had plans for this land even before the tragedy happened, but none of them had been made public.

"Everything was private at that point," she said. "We hadn't made any announcements, we were under contract. So really the texts and calls that we got were from concerned bankers and real estate agents and just developers that we had been working on."

They've been building toward their plans since last August.

"We're finalizing our permitting, and really you'll start to see more happen in the next month, month-and-a-half," she said, "as far as starting to see frames go up and things like that."

Once Adventure Park is complete, hopefully by this winter, Evans hopes it will allow visitors to make new memories, and make up for the ones that were lost that night.

"I'm glad that the property is being used in new light," she said, "and lots of fun is ahead."

To stay updated on Adventure Park's progress, visit https://www.facebook.com/adventureparklubbock/

