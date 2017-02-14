Warmer, calmer weather returning - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Warmer, calmer weather returning

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Now that the latest storm system has moved out of the Lone Star State, sunshine and warmer temps will return over the next few days.

Drier air will dominate the South Plains for the remainder of the week, allowing for warmer afternoon temperatures beginning with the 50s on Wednesday.

You'll also notice much better wind speeds with a northwest wind at 5-15 mph Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will see a return of southwest winds of 10-20 mph, mostly sunny skies and afternoon temps in the 65-69 degree range. That will put the daytime temperatures back above normal, where they should stay through the weekend. Friday's highs will climb to the low 70s and winds will stay out of the south at 15-20 mph.

As the weekend begins it will be warm, breezy and some clouds will return to the south plains. By Sunday, a slim chance of some showers and thundershowers in the eastern areas of the region.

