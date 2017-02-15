Police release name of driver killed in accident at 82nd Street - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police release name of driver killed in accident at 82nd Street & Ave. L

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

One man has died after a crash that happened at 82nd Street and Avenue L around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a Chevrolet Traverse was traveling northbound in the 8200 block of Avenue L.  A Ford F-250 pickup was traveling eastbound in the 1300 block of 82nd Street. As the Traverse entered 82nd Street from a stop sign, the pickup collided with the side of the Traverse.

The driver of the Traverse, 74-year-old Jimmie Harkins, was transported to UMC where he passed away from his injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The initial investigation indicated that the Traverse failed to yield the right-of-way from a stop sign and pulled out in front of the pickup.  Police say neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in this crash.

