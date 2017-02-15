Brownfield woman injured in rollover on US Highway 62/82

A Brownfield woman is in the hospital after a rollover crash near Ropes Wednesday morning.

DPS says 67-year-old Linda Skaggs was traveling northbound on US Highway 62/82 near Foster Road around 7:30 a.m. when her tire blew out. According to DPS, she lost control of her SUV and ended up in the southbound lanes, rolling several times.

Skaggs was transported to UMC with incapacitating injuries, which officers believe arenon-life-threateningg.

