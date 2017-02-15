Lubbock Fire Marshal investigating vehicle arson

Firefighters with the Lubbock Fire Department were called to the 2000 block of 49th Street at 1 a.m. Wednesday for a vehicle fire.

The Fire Marshal's Office was called after the crew noticed "unusual circumstances concerning the fire."

Officials have ruled the fire to be arson.

If anyone has information about this fire, please call Lt. Michael Jones at 806-775-2641.

