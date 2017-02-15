Noon Notebook 2/15: Enjoy two performances for the price of one

You can enjoy two shows for the price of one thanks to a partnership between the Lubbock Community Theatre and Texas Tech University School of Theatre and Dance.

If you purchase a ticket to see Lubbock Community Theatre's A Raisin in the Sun, you can get free admission to see Clybourne Park at the Maedgen Theatre.

A Raisin in the Sun performs February 17-19, 24-26, and March 3-5.

Clybourne Park performs February March 2-5.

It is the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Bruce Norris, which examines the way in which we interact in today's global village.

the story continues where A Raisin in the Sun left off.

Reserve seats for A Raisin in the Sun by calling (806) 749-2416 or online at www.lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.

Make reservations to see Clybourne Park by calling (806) 742-3603.

If you see A Raisin in the Sun, save your ticket stub and you can get into Clybourne Park.

