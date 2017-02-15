Cemetery maintenance scheduled, decorations need to be removed by March 6

Those who have decorated their loved one's memorial at the City of Lubbock Cemetery are being asked to remove the decorations by Monday, March 6. This removal will facilitate the first mowing of the year and is part of the cemetery's maintenance program.

Decorations can once again be placed on memorials after staff has had the opportunity to mow the cemetery. Mowing is expected to take place in mid to late March.

Decorations that are not removed by Monday, March 6 will be removed and discarded by cemetery staff.

