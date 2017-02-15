Hoop Madness: Girl's Area Round Playoff Pairings

32 local girls teams are moving into the Area Round.

6A

Frenship vs. Keller 6pm Friday at Clyde

5A

Lubbock Monterey vs. El Paso Burges

6pm Friday Fort Stockton

4A

Denver City vs Mountain View 6pm Friday in Pecos

Sweetwater vs. Kennedale 7:30pm Friday in Eastland

Levelland vs. San Elizario 6:30pm Friday in Monahans

3A

Shallowater vs. Wall 6:30pm Friday in Snyder

Idalou vs. Tornillo 6:30pm Thursday in Kermit

Littlefield vs. Alpine 6:30pm Thursday at Odessa High

2A

Abernathy vs. Gruver 6:30pm Thursday Canyon High

Farwell vs. Panhandle 8pm Friday Canyon High

Tahoka vs. Haskell 6:30 Friday in Guthrie

Morton vs. Irion County 7:30pm Friday in Big Spring

Sudan vs. Claude 6pm Friday Canyon High

Lockney vs. Stratford 6:30pm Friday in Tascosa

Sundown vs. Forsan 6:30pm Friday in Seminole

1A

Nazareth vs. Shamrock 6:30pm Thursday at Amarillo High

Whitharral vs. Knox City 6:30pm Friday in Crosbyton

Ropes vs. Paducah 7pm Friday in Floydada

Silverton vs. Miami 6pm Friday in Clarendon

Spur vs New Home 7:30pm Friday at LCU

Lorenzo vs. Valley 7pm Friday in Plainview

Ira vs. Sierra Blanca 7pm Friday at Kermit

Klondike vs. Rankin 8pm Friday in Andrews

O'Donnell vs. Buena Vista 6pm Friday in Andrews

Hermleigh vs. Marfa 7pm Thursday in Rankin

TAPPS

Trinity Christian vs. Arlington Pantego 2pm Saturday at Abilene Cooper

Plainview Christian hosts Dallas First Baptist 6pm Monday

All Saints at Red Oak Ovilla 6pm Tuesday

Kingdom Prep at Granbury Friday

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.