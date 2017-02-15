Hoop Madness: Girl's Area Round Playoff Pairings

32 local girls teams are moving into the Area Round.
6A
Frenship vs. Keller 6pm Friday at Clyde
5A
Lubbock Monterey vs. El Paso Burges
6pm Friday Fort Stockton
4A
Denver City vs Mountain View 6pm Friday in Pecos
Sweetwater vs. Kennedale 7:30pm Friday in Eastland
Levelland vs. San Elizario 6:30pm Friday in Monahans
3A
Shallowater vs. Wall 6:30pm Friday in Snyder
Idalou vs. Tornillo 6:30pm Thursday in Kermit
Littlefield vs. Alpine 6:30pm Thursday at Odessa High
2A
Abernathy vs. Gruver 6:30pm Thursday Canyon High
Farwell vs. Panhandle 8pm Friday Canyon High
Tahoka vs. Haskell 6:30 Friday in Guthrie
Morton vs. Irion County 7:30pm Friday in Big Spring
Sudan vs. Claude 6pm Friday Canyon High
Lockney vs. Stratford 6:30pm Friday in Tascosa
Sundown vs. Forsan 6:30pm Friday in Seminole
1A
Nazareth vs. Shamrock 6:30pm Thursday at Amarillo High
Whitharral vs. Knox City 6:30pm Friday in Crosbyton
Ropes vs. Paducah 7pm Friday in Floydada
Silverton vs. Miami 6pm Friday in Clarendon
Spur vs New Home 7:30pm Friday at LCU
Lorenzo vs. Valley 7pm Friday in Plainview
Ira vs. Sierra Blanca 7pm Friday at Kermit
Klondike vs. Rankin 8pm Friday in Andrews
O'Donnell vs. Buena Vista 6pm Friday in Andrews
Hermleigh vs. Marfa 7pm Thursday in Rankin
TAPPS
Trinity Christian vs. Arlington Pantego 2pm Saturday at Abilene Cooper
Plainview Christian hosts Dallas First Baptist 6pm Monday
All Saints at Red Oak Ovilla 6pm Tuesday
Kingdom Prep at Granbury Friday
