KLLL hosting annual CMN Radiothon

Lubbock radio station KLLL is hosting their annual Children's Miracle Network Radiothon, where you can hear stories from this year's miracle kids.

You can donate online or call (806) 770-5437 (KIDS).

KCBD will host the annual Children's Miracle Network Telethon this June.

