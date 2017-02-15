KLLL hosting annual CMN Radiothon - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KLLL hosting annual CMN Radiothon

CMN Logo CMN Logo
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock radio station KLLL is hosting their annual Children's Miracle Network Radiothon, where you can hear stories from this year's miracle kids.

You can donate online or call (806) 770-5437 (KIDS).

KCBD will host the annual Children's Miracle Network Telethon this June.

RELATED LINK: Donate to Children's Miracle Network

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:54 AM EDT2017-05-20 07:54:28 GMT
    President Donald Trump has departed for his maiden overseas trip as president amid the flurry of controversy surrounding an investigation into ties members of his campaign had with Russia.

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:53 AM EDT2017-05-20 07:53:34 GMT

    Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:53 AM EDT2017-05-20 07:53:09 GMT

    Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.

