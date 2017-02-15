Rachel Jimenez Pays It Forward: 2/15

Tonight's Pay It Forward segment began near the intersection of 50th Street and Avenue Q.

It didn't take long for Rachel Jimenez to spot our Pay It Forward sign.

Rachel told us that she wanted to help out a friend named Lela Flores.

Rachel told us, "Her car broke down not too long ago and I think she needs it at this time. A lot of people are going through struggles right now."

We made the drive to Lela's house where we completely surprised her at the door.

When Lela answered the door, Rachel counted out $300.

Lela exclaimed, "Oh my God, Thank you!"

She broke into tears.

Lela tearfully told us, "I really needed it because I have been having trouble with my car. This will help pay for what I need to fix it."

Lela said she has seen Pay It Forward on TV, but never thought this would happen to her.

Lela said, "Thank you. God Bless you all."

Be looking for our Pay It Forward sign soon. You may become our next playmaker.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.