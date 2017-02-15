Brownfield stabbing suspect behind bars, charged with attempted murder

A stabbing suspect is behind bars in Terry County Wednesday night, charged with attempted murder.

The Brownfield Police Department arrested Adrian Alvarado Wednesday night at about 6:30 p.m.

Police say they responded to a stabbing that happened on Saturday in the 800 block of N. 2nd Street. When authorities arrived, the stabbing suspect had fled the scene.

We're told the victim was stabbed when he tried to break up an argument between Alvarado and a woman.

Police tell us they were investigating Alvarado's whereabouts for a couple of days before making the arrest, because he was considered dangerous.

Alvarado was transported to the Terry County Jail.

Authorities say the victim is now out of the hospital.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.