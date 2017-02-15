Spring temps returning this week

Warmer temperatures will continue through the week as daytime highs climb to the 60s on Thursday and 70s on Friday and Saturday.

The skies will remain sunny with a few clouds scattered across the horizon each afternoon, but no rain in the forecast until Sunday.

Winds will help the warming trend as they remain from the south to southwest at 10-20 mph on Thursday and 15-25 mph on Friday. It does look like winds will be on the increase late Saturday into Sunday.

While those daytime highs will warmer the nighttime lows will remain chilly as they remain in the 30s until Sunday morning.

Sunday will bring some changes to our forecast with slightly lower daytime highs as clouds return to the region and a chance of late afternoon and evening showers and storms for parts of the south plains. At this point the models show amounts of rainfall from 1/2" to 3/4" with the heaviest along the eastern south plains.

Until then, enjoy the sunshine, south breezes and warm temps.

