Lady Raiders fall to Iowa State, 79-68 on the road - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lady Raiders fall to Iowa State, 79-68 on the road

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: KCBD Graphic) (Source: KCBD Graphic)
AIMES, IA (KCBD) -

The Lady Raiders come up short against Iowa State, 79-68, on the road Wednesday night despite a strong effort by Texas Tech.

The Lady Raiders (11-14, 3-11 Big 12) opened the game with a strong first quarter.

The Cyclones capitalized on four three-pointers and a 22-10 second quarter to take a 36-28 lead into the half.

Another 20-point quarter for Iowa State pushed their lead to 57-44 heading into the final period.

Tech never let up. The Lady Raiders battled and outscored the Cyclones 24-22 in the final quarter but it wasn't enough to make up the deficit.

Three Lady Raiders scored in double figures for the 13th straight game. Sophomore Recee' Caldwell led the team with 18 points.

Senior Ivonne CookTaylor followed with 13 points and six rebounds, while Junior Jada Terry scored 11 points and tallied eight rebounds and three blocks.

Junior Dayo Olabode chipped in 9 points.

Next up, the Lady Raiders return to the United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday to host Kansas for the annual Play4Kay game. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • 10-horse Preakness could be 2-horse race

    10-horse Preakness could be 2-horse race

    Friday, May 19 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-05-19 19:57:41 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-05-20 13:09:39 GMT

    If Always Dreaming can capture the Preakness, it would set up a shot at the Triple Crown with the June 10 Belmont Stakes.

    If Always Dreaming can capture the Preakness, it would set up a shot at the Triple Crown with the June 10 Belmont Stakes.

  • Extra Innings Scores: 5/19

    Extra Innings Scores: 5/19

    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic

    EXTRA INNINGS: 5.19

    EXTRA INNINGS: 5.19

  • Golf battles cold conditions during tournament

    Golf battles cold conditions during tournament

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:10:31 GMT
    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic

    Texas Tech withstood its most-challenging conditions of the season Friday as the Lady Raiders battled cold, windy and rainy conditions during the opening round of the NCAA Championships held at Rich Harvest Farms.

    Texas Tech withstood its most-challenging conditions of the season Friday as the Lady Raiders battled cold, windy and rainy conditions during the opening round of the NCAA Championships held at Rich Harvest Farms.

    •   
Powered by Frankly