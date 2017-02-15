Lady Raiders fall to Iowa State, 79-68 on the road

The Lady Raiders come up short against Iowa State, 79-68, on the road Wednesday night despite a strong effort by Texas Tech.

The Lady Raiders (11-14, 3-11 Big 12) opened the game with a strong first quarter.

The Cyclones capitalized on four three-pointers and a 22-10 second quarter to take a 36-28 lead into the half.

Another 20-point quarter for Iowa State pushed their lead to 57-44 heading into the final period.

Tech never let up. The Lady Raiders battled and outscored the Cyclones 24-22 in the final quarter but it wasn't enough to make up the deficit.

Three Lady Raiders scored in double figures for the 13th straight game. Sophomore Recee' Caldwell led the team with 18 points.

Senior Ivonne CookTaylor followed with 13 points and six rebounds, while Junior Jada Terry scored 11 points and tallied eight rebounds and three blocks.

Junior Dayo Olabode chipped in 9 points.

Next up, the Lady Raiders return to the United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday to host Kansas for the annual Play4Kay game. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

