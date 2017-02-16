Tech Welcomes Author Wes Moore, part of African-American History Month

Texas Tech University is hosting an event Thursday night in honor of Black History Month.

The Texas Tech University Division of Institutional Diversity is welcoming a popular author and entrepreneur, Wes Moore, to the campus Thursday evening, at the Allen Theater.

The New York Times Best-Selling Author was chosen as a guest lecture for part of this year's African-American History Month Lecture Series.

Moore is a veteran and former White House Fellow. Many say his life has been marked by social justice causes and his most well-known books, “The Other Wes Moore” and “The Work”, speak to that as well.

The event is free and open to the public, beginning at 7 p.m.



The seats that haven't been reserved will be made available to the public at 6:45 p.m.

More information: http://today.ttu.edu/posts/2017/01/aahls

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.