Eastbound lanes of 82nd at Ave. L to be shut down for fatal accident investigation

A 10 a.m. today, the Lubbock Police Department Accident Investigation team will shut down the eastbound lanes of 82nd Street at Ave. L to continue the investigation into the fatal crash that happened at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The lanes will only be shut down for about an hour.

The crash happened when the driver of a Chevy Traverse, 74-year-old Jimmie Harkins, failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign and pulled in front of a Ford F-250 pickup.

Harkins was taken to University Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Police say neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash.

