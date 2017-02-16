Food for Thought Report: 2.16 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 2.16

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations
Back 40 Grill (bar) 5214 98th -

Frenship Crestview Elementary

 6020 81st -
Lubbock Cooper West Elementary 10101 Fulton -
Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center 2025 N. Akron -
Nothin' Butt Smokes 1730 Parkway -
Potbelly Sandwich Shop 2409 9th -
Project Intercept 1323 E. 24th -
Ravi Mart 3314 4th -
Stripes #5046 4315 N. Loop 289 -
T&E Burrito 5601 Grinnell -
Walmart #0945 (meat) 702 W. Loop 289 -
Walmart #0945 (produce) 702 W. Loop 289 -
Walmart #0945 (grocery) 702 W. Loop 289 -
One Violation
Chuy's (bar) 4805 S. Loop 289 47
United Express Fuel #506 1701 50th 29
Walgreen's Drug Store #11233 602 Ave. Q 28
Mildred & Shirley L Garrison Geriatric Education 3710 4th 1
Torchy's Tacos (bar) 2407 9th 18
Two or More Violations
Lubbock Health Care Center 4120 22nd Place 18,43
Stripes #5046 (Laredo Taco) 4315 N. Loop 289 9,39
Chipoltle Mexican Grill 2912 W. Loop 289 18,22,34
Frenship Westwind Elementary 6401 43rd 28,32,42
Back 40 Grill (restaurant) 5214 98th 3,42,45,46
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (bar) 4805 S. Loop 289 10,18,29,42
City Donut 2245 19th 2,3,32,37
Picantes 3814 34th 32,37,39,45
Walmart #0945 (bakery) 702 W. Loop 289 32,34,39,42
Sonic Drive In 101 N. University 32,35,36,42,45
Walmart #0945 (deli) 702 W. Loop 289 18,28,32,34,42
Whataburger 4802 50th 10,31,32,42,45
Chuy's (restaurant) 4805 S. Loop 289 32,35,39,42,43,47
Subway #16534 1129 SE Loop 289 14,31,32,35,42,45
Torchy's Tacos (restaurant) 2407 9th 3,10,25,32,39,45
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (restaurant) 4805 S. Loop 289 9,10,32,33,35,39,47
Subway #16 6301 W. 19th 10,31,32,34,35,39,42
One Guy from Italy 4320 50th 10,18,21,22,31,32,37,45
Sugarbakers 4601 S. Loop 289 28,32,34,35,39,42,43,45

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

