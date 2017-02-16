Texas Tech orchestras to perform free concert Sunday

Provided by Texas Tech Orchestras

Music by Chilean, American and Russian composers will ring through Hemmle Recital Hall.

WHAT: The Texas Tech University School of Music Symphony and Chamber Orchestras will perform a free concert featuring music of Chilean, American and Russian origins. The orchestras are directed by David E. Becker, director of orchestral studies, and Ross T. Ipsen, doctoral teaching assistant.

Ipsen will present a lecture-demonstration prior to the concert. Kimberly Sparr, assistant professor of viola, will collaborate with Becker and the chamber orchestra as a soloist.

The concert features "Las Raíces de la ira" by Chilean composer Fernando Garcia, the "Viola Concerto" of American composer Jennifer Higdon and "Symphony No. 5 in D Minor" by Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich.

WHEN: Sunday (Feb. 19), Lecture, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Concert, 3 p.m.

WHERE: Lecture, School of Music, Choir Hall, Room 010, Concert: Hemmle Recital Hall