Red Raiders prepare for No. 9 West Virginia

The Red Raider basketball team is preparing to hit the road, for their longest trek in Big XII play, as they take on the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers come into this game ranked 9th in the nation. But earlier in the season, the Red Raiders topped the same West Virginia team here in Lubbock when the Mountaineers were ranked 7th.

Now one thing we all know about West Virginia, is that they love to press, so the Red Raiders say they have been preparing for that all week.

"We have it taped off what area we don't want to catch it in, but we know sometimes during the game we might have to catch it in there. We already practiced what we should do when we catch it in that area," junior guard Keenan Evans said.

"The game plan we went over, and constantly drilled ourselves in practice, we try to throw as many people as we can at us, to run at us and to foul us. Make it as hard as possible for us to break the press, and that's what had us prepared last time."

