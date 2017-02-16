Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/16

We've got high school basketball playoff scores from around the South Plains.

GIRLS

Thursday Area Round Playoffs

Littlefield 49

Alpine 18

Idalou 63

Tornillo 23

Abernathy 55

Gruver 41

Nazareth 97

Shamrock 38

Hermleigh 78

Marfa 34

BOYS

Morton 64

Tahoka 60 F/OT

Slaton 49

Muleshoe 57

Tulia 54

Spearman 52

Nazareth 57

All Saints 64

