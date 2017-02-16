Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/16

We've got high school basketball playoff scores from around the South Plains.
GIRLS
Thursday Area Round Playoffs
Littlefield 49
Alpine 18
Idalou 63
Tornillo 23
Abernathy 55
Gruver 41
Nazareth 97
Shamrock 38
Hermleigh 78
Marfa 34
BOYS
Morton 64
Tahoka 60 F/OT
Slaton 49
Muleshoe 57
Tulia 54
Spearman 52
Nazareth 57
All Saints 64
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.