Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/16

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
We've got high school basketball playoff scores from around the South Plains.

GIRLS

Thursday Area Round Playoffs

Littlefield 49
Alpine 18

Idalou 63
Tornillo 23

Abernathy 55
Gruver 41

Nazareth 97
Shamrock 38

Hermleigh 78
Marfa 34

BOYS

Morton 64
Tahoka 60  F/OT

Slaton 49
Muleshoe 57

Tulia 54
Spearman 52

Nazareth 57
All Saints 64

