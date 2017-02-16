College Basketball Scores for Thursday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

College Basketball Scores for Thursday

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Thursday night scores for our area college basketball teams.

WOMEN

Newman 55
LCU 60

SW Assemblies of God 67
#13 Wayland Baptist 110

MEN

Newman 76
LCU 80

Wayland Baptist 54
SW Assemblies of God 78

New Mexico Military Institute 69
#1 South Plains College 108

