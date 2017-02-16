Spring warmth, Spring storms ahead?

As we move into the weekend the warming trend will continue in west Texas and a chance of showers and thunderstorms will return to the area.

Friday and Saturday's afternoon highs will climb to the low 70s with sunny skies and and some gusty winds on Friday. Wind will increase slightly to 20-25 mph on Friday and will turn to the north on Saturday and decrease to 10-20 mph. Saturday will also bring increasing clouds and moisture as a weak cold front sags into the south plains.

Sunday will bring about a change with mostly cloudy skies and some showers during the day and into the evening and overnight hours. The heaviest storms will likely develop in the eastern south plains in the evening and move into central Texas early Monday. A few storms may produce heavy rain, gusty winds and some small hail. The severe weather potential will likely be east of the south plains.

It will be cooler on Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.