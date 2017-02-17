Lubbock firemen climbing for cancer in Seattle

Lubbock firemen are training to climb thousands of stairs in Seattle to raise money for blood cancer research. 2,000 firemen from around the world will participate in the 2017 Scott Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle, Washington on March 12.



Four men from various fire stations in Lubbock have signed up to participate and fundraise with all proceeds benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. They will climb 69 sets of stairs in full firefighter gear, according to the Scott Firefighter Climb website that is a total of 1,311 steps and 788 ft. of vertical elevation.



Adrian Barajas is a Lubbock fireman who first participated in the climb 4 years ago. He says he didn't know what a challenge the task would be.

"I did stair mill at the gym and didn't really take it serious," he says laughing, "Yea, I was hurting. I was sore for the next couple days after that."

Remember, the most stairs they ever scale working in Lubbock is 15 at the Wells Fargo building.



Barajas says, "Last year we did pretty well...we met up with the guys from Austin and Houston and came up with this team concept. I think everyone shares the same story, people have the same story behind them because cancer's effected so many people already."

This year Team Texas consists of six firemen from Austin, two from Houston and four from Lubbock. Barajas says there are teams of firemen coming as far as New Zealand and Australia.



Team Texas' goal is to raise $10,000: you can check on their fundraising status and donate here: http://www.llswa.org/site/TR/Events/FirefighterStairclimb?pg=team&fr_id=1552&team_id=65753

When asked about his favorite part of the climb each year, Barajas says seeing so many people gather for the same cause. He meets honorees at the event and the process is humbling. "It's awesome! The initial climb is pretty brutal but going through the stairwell they have pictures of people, people battling currently. It helps to realize 20-25 minutes of climbing isn't as terrible as what they're going though."

Teddy Jacks Restaurant will host a fundraiser on Wednesday, March 1st. 15% of total sales at the restaurant that day will benefit the team and raffle prizes for Garth Brooks tickets and a gun will be announced as well.

Team Texas is also selling T-shirts to help them reach their total.

Team Fundraiser with raffles and shirt sales:

https://squareup.com/store/teamtexasstairclimbteam

More information on the climb: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-_0MWoaFaI&feature=youtu.be

