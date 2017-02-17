Brent Green named Littlefield Head Football Coach/AD

Longtime Littlefield assistant Brent Green was promoted to Head Football Coach/Athletic Director at a school board meeting Friday.

Brent Green has been named the Littlefield head football coach / AD. He says, "I'm ready to keep the winning tradition alive." @pchristy11 pic.twitter.com/pjxQ0UmDpD — Devin Ward (@DevinKCBD) February 17, 2017

Green has been an assistant 22 years and knows Littlefield football.

He replaces Bryan Huseman who retired this past season after 26 years at Littlefield.

