Brent Green named Littlefield Head Football Coach/AD

Longtime Littlefield assistant Brent Green was promoted to Head Football Coach/Athletic Director at a school board meeting Friday.
Brent Green has been named the Littlefield head football coach / AD. He says, "I'm ready to keep the winning tradition alive." @pchristy11 pic.twitter.com/pjxQ0UmDpD— Devin Ward (@DevinKCBD) February 17, 2017
Green has been an assistant 22 years and knows Littlefield football.
He replaces Bryan Huseman who retired this past season after 26 years at Littlefield.
