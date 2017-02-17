Brent Green named Littlefield Head Football Coach/AD - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Brent Green named Littlefield Head Football Coach/AD

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Brent Green (Source: KCBD) Brent Green (Source: KCBD)
LITTLEFIELD, TX (KCBD) -

Longtime Littlefield assistant Brent Green was promoted to Head Football Coach/Athletic Director at a school board meeting Friday.

Green has been an assistant 22 years and knows Littlefield football.

He replaces Bryan Huseman who retired this past season after 26 years at Littlefield. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly