P.F. Chang's to open first Lubbock, Texas restaurant this July

Provided by P.F. Chang's

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (February 17, 2017) – P.F. Chang's will open its first restaurant location in Lubbock, Texas this July at 2906 West Loop 289, in the West End area. The 5,200 square-foot, 154-seat upscale Asian Bistro will feature a 50-seat outdoor patio. P.F. Chang's traditional stone horse will stand guard at the entryway; just as the terracotta warriors and horses protected the emperor's tomb. Regional Vice President, Art Kilmer, will oversee the restaurant.

Since the day it opened, P.F. Chang's has been making its food from scratch, "Lubbock is a growing Texas town with a bustling economy," said Kilmer. "We're excited to open our doors here, share our Farm to WokTM scratch-cooking food philosophy, and meet our new guests," said Kilmer.

Farm to Wok™ has been P.F. Chang's food philosophy since inception; every restaurant cooks from scratch using clean, wholesome ingredients, purposeful recipes and the power of the fiery wok. P.F. Chang's Lubbock menu will include guest favorites like Chang's Lettuce Wraps, Cecilia's Dumplings and Mongolian Beef plus lighter lunch pairings, street fare, and hand-rolled sushi and dim sum. Guests in Lubbock will also have access to P.F. Chang's complete wine, beer and specialty cocktail offerings.

P.F. Chang's currently owns and operates 20 locations throughout the state of Texas.