Red Raider baseball rolls in Season Opener with 15-1 win

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The 14th ranked Red Raider baseball team opened the 2017 season with a 15-1 win over Western Illinois in Mississippi Friday afternoon.

Tech had 13 hits and scored at least 1 run in innings 2 through 6, including 5 in the 6th.

Hunter Hargrove went 4 for 5 with 1 home run and 4 RBI.

Michael Davis was 3 for 5 with 1 RBI and 4 runs scored.

Davis Martin got the win going 6 innings allowing 1 run on 4 hits with 7 strikeouts.

Coming off their 2nd trip to Omaha in the last three years, Texas Tech now faces host Mississippi State this afternoon in a battle of two teams that made the College World Series.

