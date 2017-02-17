All you can eat pancakes, sausage for $7 at 65th annual Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival

The 65th Annual Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, February 18 and will end at 8 p.m.

For $7, you will get all you can eat pancakes and sausage. Children under 2 eat free.

This festival serves about 18,000 people with 4,500 pounds of pancake mix and two tons of sausage. All of the money being raised goes to charities such as the Lubbock Food Bank, LISD Eyeglasses for Children, Texas Boys Ranch, Goodwill Industries, Boy Scouts, Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville, and many others.

The goal is to raise $150,000 this year.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.