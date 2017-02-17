Highway 84 between Frankford and Kent closing at 7 p.m. Friday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Highway 84 between Frankford and Kent closing at 7 p.m. Friday

Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

TxDOT will close the eastbound lanes of Highway 84, between Frankford Avenue and Kent Street, starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

Crews will be placing bridge beams on the US 84 overpass.

The closure is expected to last until noon Saturday.

Westbound traffic will not be affected.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly